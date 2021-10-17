Glazer Capital LLC Sells 339,413 Shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,413 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $8,407,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,648,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,326,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,973,000.

OSTRU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

