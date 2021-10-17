Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $135,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $372.51 million, a PE ratio of -143.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.82). Global Indemnity Group had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs.

