Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth $742,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Shares of GSEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. 4,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,017. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.