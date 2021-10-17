G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $918,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 180.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 206,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G&P Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. G&P Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

