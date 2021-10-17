Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) fell 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.98. 663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 118,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $121,427,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $23,454,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $20,714,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $18,340,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $17,287,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

