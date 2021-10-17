Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Hammerson

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

