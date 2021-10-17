Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Plans $0.32 Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) declared a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.3181 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $31.01 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.28.

HDIUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

