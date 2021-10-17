Head-To-Head Analysis: Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) versus Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Midwest Energy Emissions and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33

Owlet has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Owlet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Midwest Energy Emissions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $8.16 million 9.35 -$5.83 million ($0.07) -12.21 Owlet N/A N/A -$8.25 million N/A N/A

Midwest Energy Emissions has higher revenue and earnings than Owlet.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -50.65% N/A -69.20% Owlet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Owlet beats Midwest Energy Emissions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A. MacPherson on July 19, 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, TX.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.