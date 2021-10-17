Head to Head Survey: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CNX Resources and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 1 3 5 0 2.44 Kosmos Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75

CNX Resources presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.75%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus target price of $4.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.66%. Given CNX Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CNX Resources is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -4.31% 4.05% 2.18% Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNX Resources and Kosmos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.26 billion 2.30 -$483.77 million $0.68 19.49 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.74 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -5.95

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNX Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of CNX Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of CNX Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNX Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments. CNX Resources was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

