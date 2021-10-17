Head-To-Head Survey: Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) vs. Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Global WholeHealth Partners alerts:

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 539.45 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.88 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -90.69

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 20.18%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27% Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75%

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global WholeHealth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.