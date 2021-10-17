Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 169.0 days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

