Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $167,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

