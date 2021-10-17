Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 176.6% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,957,415.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock worth $10,901,470. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $57.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.39 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

