Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 66,996 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.83.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NUS opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.76.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.