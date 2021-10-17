Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 7,520 The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $764,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEV stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The Lion Electric Company has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Vertical Research cut The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

