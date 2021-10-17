Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $185,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at $574,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

