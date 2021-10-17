Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $73.13 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

