Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Several analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.209 per share. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.88%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

