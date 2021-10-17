Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HLTOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.99 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

