Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Hibbett Sports worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 47,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

HIBB opened at $75.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.