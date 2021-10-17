Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.22

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.22 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 21.65 ($0.28). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 21.99 ($0.29), with a volume of 11,444 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 28.34. The stock has a market cap of £34.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

