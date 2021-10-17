HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 100,787 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,099,915 shares.The stock last traded at $29.71 and had previously closed at $29.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $122.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 63.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

