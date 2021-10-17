HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $850.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $790.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $817.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $687.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.93.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,328 shares of company stock valued at $21,731,435. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

