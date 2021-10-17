Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 38,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,517,749 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.22.

HBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 42.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,374 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

