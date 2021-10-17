Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1,041.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 434,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 396,742 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,771,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 810,898 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

