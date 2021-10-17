Hutner Capital Management Inc. Sells 105 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Hutner Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 0.7% of Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after buying an additional 2,235,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after purchasing an additional 75,989 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,389 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $116.06 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $130.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

