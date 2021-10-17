Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

