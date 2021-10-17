Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been given a €11.20 ($13.18) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.65 ($14.88) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.20 ($14.35).

Iberdrola has a 12 month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

