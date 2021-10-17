IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.48 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $659.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

