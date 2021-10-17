IG Gold (IGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $96,168.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001856 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00068621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00044585 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002458 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars.

