Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.79.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -104.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

