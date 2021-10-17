Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Indiva stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.
About Indiva
Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.