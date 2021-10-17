Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Indiva (CVE:NDVA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$1.75. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 190.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Indiva stock opened at C$0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$58.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.39. Indiva has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41.

Get Indiva alerts:

About Indiva

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.