Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in September

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the September 15th total of 1,228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 67.3 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.58 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFNNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

