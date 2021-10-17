Ink Achieves Market Cap of $520,801.31 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $520,801.31 and $1,350.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Coin Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

