Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Inovalon by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Inovalon by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Inovalon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.81. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

INOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

