Insider Buying: First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE) Director Gurminder Singh Sangha purchased 100,000 shares of First Energy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 854,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,220.15.

CVE:FE traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. First Energy Metals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.43.

About First Energy Metals

First Energy Metals Limited, an early stage exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties. Its early stage exploration properties include the Kaslo Silver property that covers an area of approximately 4,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; the Phyllis Cobalt property that consists of 112 mineral claim units covering an area of approximately 1,750 hectares located in Kenora Mining District, Ontario; and the Russel Graphite property, which comprises 30 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,798.06 hectares located in Gatineau area of Quebec province.

