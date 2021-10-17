Insider Buying: First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

First Energy Metals Ltd (CVE:FE) Director Gurminder Singh Sangha purchased 100,000 shares of First Energy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 854,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,220.15.
CVE:FE traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,594. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. First Energy Metals Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.43.
About First Energy Metals
