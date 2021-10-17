Insider Buying: Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Major Shareholder Acquires 700,000 Shares of Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impac Mortgage stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Impac Mortgage during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

