Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Insider Purchases C$40,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,116,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,093,200.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$16,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$65,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 200,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

TSE:PNE opened at C$0.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.42. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.90.

PNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pine Cliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

