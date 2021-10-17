Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Insider Sells $2,674,100.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $2,674,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $152.27 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.84 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. 10x Genomics’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after buying an additional 3,634,870 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,358,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

