Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Atlantic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,596,000 after buying an additional 1,441,075 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,852,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,091,000 after buying an additional 1,196,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

