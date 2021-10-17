Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $431,800.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.
Hayward stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hayward
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
