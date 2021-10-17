Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells $431,800.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $431,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $993,600.00.

Hayward stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

