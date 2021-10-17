Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $4,723,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.
- On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.
- On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.
- On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.
- On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.
Shares of MRNA opened at $324.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.