Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $4,723,500.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.04, for a total transaction of $2,240,200.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.13, for a total transaction of $5,026,950.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.99, for a total transaction of $1,759,950.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $324.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.49 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Moderna by 276.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.