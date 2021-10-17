Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $614,160.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $614,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $642,630.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $214.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VeriSign by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after buying an additional 1,003,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in VeriSign by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,125,250,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $94,744,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

