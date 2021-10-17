Installed Building Products’ (IBP) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.22.

Installed Building Products stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.40. 127,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.41. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $114,657,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,009,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9,994.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 267,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

