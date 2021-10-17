Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,143 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.46. 25,223,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,537,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

