Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been assigned a $51.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INTC. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $54.46 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

