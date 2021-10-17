InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVIU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IPVIU remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $4,456,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $2,793,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the first quarter worth $495,000.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

