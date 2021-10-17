Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 655,900 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the September 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 77,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a market cap of $64.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 141.52% and a negative net margin of 203.31%. The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $3,392,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intrusion by 965.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intrusion by 168.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTZ. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

