Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Inuvo shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,228,732 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inuvo by 62.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 581,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inuvo by 1,873.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38,538 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 335,896 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 111,823 shares during the period. 15.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

