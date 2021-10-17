Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 650,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,782,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $22.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.